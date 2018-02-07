SpaceX Falcon Heavy, World's Most Powerful Rocket, Sends Sports Car Towards Mars: All You Need To Know

SpaceX Falcon Heavy is loaded with red Tesla roadster. (Photo: AFP)
New Delhi: SpaceX Falcon Heav
y, the world's most powerful rocket, was launched today from the Kennedy Space Centre in the United States' Florida toward an orbit near Mars
. The mission is a test flight, pioneered by rocket firm SpaceX which is helmed by Tesla CEO Elon Musk. What's interesting about this "monster" rocket is that it is loaded with Mr Musk's own red Tesla roadster and a playlist consisting of David Bowie's "Space Oddity with the words "DON'T PANIC" visible on the dashboard. At the wheel is a mannequin dressed in a spacesuit nicknamed Starman. It is the first time that a car is being sent to the space. In another first, SpaceX managed to guide at least two of the Falcon Heavy's first-stage rocket boosters to land upright back on Earth.