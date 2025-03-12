"Let's Ask Grok": Elon Musk's Son Turns To His AI Chatbot For Answers, Says Shivon Zilis

Elon Musk's son has found a smarter way to find answers to his endless questions. He turns to AI chatbot Grok, the Tesla CEO's partner Shivon Zilis has revealed.

Ms Zilis, a Canadian venture capitalist and an executive at Musk's company Neuralink, said that her son has reached that phase where he doesn't accept the "I don't know" answer from her and asks her to consult Grok, Musk's AI chatbot.

On X, Ms Zilis posted about her son's reliance on Grok for answers.

She wrote, "My son is in the ask a thousand questions phase and every time I say 'I don't know' he says 'ok then let's ask grok.' Mommy's lack of knowledge is no longer acceptable when he knows the voice on my phone can answer every question."

Tesla CEO Musk replied to the post: "Cool".

The post quickly went viral with people loving his curiosity to find answers and the clever use of AI.

One user commented, "Grok will soon become an encyclopedia."

Another wrote, "OMG when the technology was limited in the 70s & 80s, my dad had a chance to teach me to look for answers in the books. He literally answered almost every question with "find it in the books" and I got a personal library at home. "Now Grok just makes everything easy for the kids. My question is, how would the teachers deal with this new technology? Students find all answers in a matter of seconds."

"No longer is, 'we will have to go the library to find out' acceptable," read another comment.

"Haha this is so cute. The next generation of kids is going to be so smart," wrote another user.

Ms Zilis' post came a few days after she gave birth to her third child with Musk. She welcomed a baby boy, Seldon Lycurgus, who is Musk's 14th child.

Last month, Musk's son X was in the headlines when he accompanied his father to the White House during a press briefing. Canadian musician Grimes, the mother of X, later criticised Musk for taking their son without her knowledge and expressed concerns about his privacy.