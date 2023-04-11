Elon Musk's One-Letter Tweet Confuses Internet. This Is What It Means

Elon Musk has introduced a number of changes since taking over Twitter.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday posted a one-letter tweet (the word 'X') that confused many users. But in reality, it's the name of a new company that Twitter has merged into. Mr Musk posted the tweet shortly after Twitter Inc's April 4 court filing appeared on social media that revealed a major development - that the company no longer exists and quietly became a part of "X Holdings Corp". The court filing is in response to a case filed against it by Laura Loomer, who accused Twitter of violating federal racketeering laws when it banned her account in 2019.

X — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 11, 2023

Within a few minutes, Mr Musk's tweet received more than 6 lakh views and close to 18,000 likes. Users kept guessing what the 'X' tweet could mean.

Many of them posted memes and GIFs, while others asked Mr Musk to "find the value of X using mathematical equations".

After buying Twitter for $44 billion last year, Mr Musk had said that the decision is ultimately "an accelerant to creating X, the everything app".

"Twitter probably accelerates X by 3 to 5 years, but I could be wrong," he said in October 2022 while replying to a user who said it would've been easier to start X from scratch.

X.com was initially an online bank that Musk co-founded in 1999. It went on to merge with software company Confinity Inc. a year later and changed its name to PayPal.

A few months before this, the Tesla chief had said during electric vehicle maker's annual meeting in August 2022 that he had a "grander vision" for what he thought X.com or X corporation could have been.

"I know what to do. I don't have to have Twitter for that but it would, like I said, it's probably at least a three-year accelerant and I think it's something that will be very useful to the world," he said, according to an old Fox News report.

He is not the first one to consider creating a so-called everything app. WeChat, a Chinese app used for messaging, calling, payment and other functions, is extremely popular.

Another such super-app Grab offers food delivery, ride-hailing, on-demand package delivery and financial services and investing.