"Not Acceptable": Elon Musk's Ex-Girlfriend Slams Him For Ignoring Their Child's Medical Crisis

Elon Musk's ex-girlfriend and Canadian singer Grimes has accused the Tesla CEO of ignoring her repeated attempts to contact him regarding urgent concerns about their child's health.

In a now-deleted post on X (formerly Twitter), Grimes, who goes by the real name Claire Boucher, urged the 53-year-old to acknowledge one of their child's medical crises. They share three children — two sons and one daughter. Grimes didn't reveal which of their children is undergoing medical treatment.

She wrote, "I am sorry to do this publicly but it is no longer acceptable to ignore this situation. This requires immediate attention. This requires immediate attention. If you don't want to talk to me, can you please designate or hire someone who can, so we can move forward on solving this? This is urgent, Elon [Musk].”

Grimes added that Elon Musk has been ignoring her texts, calls, and emails, skipping every meeting.

She added, “I'm not giving any details, but he won't respond to texts, calls, or emails and has skipped every meeting,” she continued. “Our child will suffer lifelong impairment if he doesn't respond ASAP, so I need him to f***ing respond. If I have to apply public pressure, then I guess that's where we are at.”

The 36-year-old later explained the reason for deleting her posts. She said, "I am deleting them now because if they're being shadow-banned and not eliciting a response then it is all a media circus at the expense of the kids."

Elon Musk and Grimes started dating in 2018. The two parted ways in 2022.

Grimes had earlier criticised the billionaire for taking their child, X Æ A-Xii, to a White House event without her knowledge.

Grimes' post comes days after influencer Ashley St. Clair claimed that Elon Musk is the father of her newborn baby. Ms Clair stated that she gave birth five months ago.