Elon Musk's Daughter Granted Name And Gender Change In California

The daughter of Elon Musk from his former wife has been in the news for a few months for changing her name and also for cutting ties with her biological father.

According to court documents, a judge in Los Angeles' County Superior Court approved the teen's petition on Wednesday to legally alter her name to Vivian Jenna Wilson as well as her gender change. (Her new last name is her mother Justine Wilson's maiden name,) People reported.

According to CBS News, a day after turning 18, Vivian Jenna Wilson, formerly known as Xavier Alexander, had her petition approved by the Court judge in California.

It was clearly stated by Vivian Jenna Wilson that, " Gender Identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form," according to the court records acquired by People.

Justin Wilson, who is the mother of Vivian Jenna Wilson is a Canadian author and was married to the Tesla CEO in 2000. The couple got separated in 2008, CBS News further said.

Although neither Justin Wilson nor the CEO of Tesla have openly discussed the issue, People said.

Earlier this week Justin shared a post on Twitter on Monday regarding a conversation she had with her daughter,

"I had a weird childhood, my 18-year-old said to me. I can't believe I'm as normal-seeming as I am. I said, I'm very proud of you. I'm proud of myself," reads the post. And since then the news of the court documents began circulating, People further said.

According to USA Today, The Tesla CEO is currently attempting a $44 billion takeover of Twitter, the social media platform.

In 2020, he made controversial remarks on transgender people on Twitter by writing, "I absolutely support trans, but all these pronouns are an aesthetic nightmare."



