Elon Musk's 'Colosseum' Tweet Sets Internet On Fire Amid Cage Fight News

Elon Musk's tweet became a huge hit on social media.

Ever since Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter's new boss Elon Musk responded to each other's cage match challenge, internet has been abuzz with many theories and speculation about the outcome. And now, spicing it up, Mr Musk posted a tweet saying there is "some chance" that the fight could happen at the most legendary battleground in the world - Rome's Colosseum. The cryptic tweet was posted after TMZ claimed that the Italian government officials reached out to Mr Zuckerberg to stage the fight ion the Colosseum.

Twitter users were excited after Mr Musk posted, "Some chance fight happens in Colosseum."

Some chance fight happens in Colosseum — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 30, 2023

The tweet received more than 24 million views and nearly two lakh likes.

"Fight of the century," commented one user. "The most entertaining venue is the most likely," said another.

Many of them also posted memes, speculating the outcome of the fight.

It all started when reports claimed that Mr Zuckerberg, a jiu-jitsu fighter, is looking for a competitor. In response, Mr Musk tweeted that he was willing to participate in a cage fight. The Facebook chief responded to the challenge, posting a screenshot of Mr Musk's tweet with the caption "send me location".

The Verge reached out to the Meta team to confirm Mr Zukerberg's post. "The story speaks for itself," Meta spokesperson Iska Saric told the news outlet.

Later, a user posted a screenshot of Mr Zuckerberg's story on Twitter, to which Mr Musk replied, "If this is for real, I will do it."

Recently, Mr Zuckerberg, 39, recently participated in a real competition where he put his jiu-jitsu skills to the test and won his first gold and silver medals at the Silicon Valley tournament.