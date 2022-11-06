Elon Musk's Announcement On Twitter's Next Big Change: Long-Form Text

Twitter on Saturday rolled out its subscription-based Twitter Blue service.

Elon Musk on Sunday announced that Twitter will soon allow users to add long-form text to their tweets.

"Twitter will soon add ability to attach long-form text to tweets, ending absurdity of notepad screenshots," Musk tweeted.

The Tesla and SpaceX chief also added that this feature will be followed by "creator monetization for all forms of content".

One user pointed out that YouTube "gives creators 55% of ad revenue".

"We can beat that." Musk replied.

Musk also took a dig at Twitter's search feature and said his company will make it better.

"Search within Twitter reminds me of Infoseek in '98! That will also get a lot better pronto," Musk said.

Musk, who took over the social media platform last month, was asked on Sunday when Twitter Blue will be launched in India.

"Hopefully, less than a month," Musk said.

Currently, the Twitter Blue service is only available for iOS users. In an update to iOS devices, Twitter said those who subscribe now can receive the much coveted blue checkmark next to their user names, "just like the celebrities, companies and politicians you already follow."

The blue check marks on Twitter next to user names signify that Twitter has authenticated the users.

According to the iOS notification received yesterday, other benefits in the update include "half the ads", a feature that would allow users to post longer videos and priority ranking for quality content.