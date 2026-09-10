Elon Musk's Ex Reveals He Wanted "Legion Of Children Before Civil War"

Elon Musk is sowing "deliberate division” using his social media platform X, and it will have catastrophic consequences if not regulated, Ashley St. Clair, a former influencer, has said.

St. Clair, who shares a child with the Tesla chief, said that Musk had once told her he wanted to have a “legion” of children.

Musk and St. Clair separated years ago. The former Make America Great Again (MAGA) influencer made the comments about Musk at the Venice Film Festival premiere of Musk, a new documentary by filmmaker Alex Gibney, The Guardian reported.

Elon Musk Wanted A “Legion” Of Kids

Musk, who has 14 children, has repeatedly called declining birth rates a threat to civilization, but St. Clair revealed that his concern was linked to the idea of a civil war.

In a text, Musk told St. Clair that he wanted to have a baby with her in order to have “a legion of children before the civil war”.

The former influencer also said that she was offered a $40 million payment and a monthly stipend of $100,000 by Musk's team if she signed a non-disclosure agreement. The offer was withdrawn after she refused to sign it.

Asked at the documentary's premiere whether the world's richest man was just scared of a civil war or actively trying to stoke one, St Clair explained, “Whatever it is, what he's doing with this platform on X cannot be ignored, because he is stoking flames that don't exist in the real world.”

She added that Musk was sowing “deliberate division that may be catastrophic if it's not regulated or tamed” with inputs from X. Musk acquired the platform in 2022.

Elon Musk's Attorney Threatens Action

Elon Musk's attorney has threatened legal action over the documentary, alleging that the film falsely suggests the SpaceX boss manipulated the 2024 presidential election.

Attorney Alex Spiro sent director Alex Gibney a letter before the documentary's release, as per People, claiming that the filmmaker has “refused to engage” with Musk and his legal team.

Spiro also accuses Gibney and other people associated with the film of approaching the project with a predetermined conclusion about Musk.

Musk has not participated in the documentary. However, the film features interviews with his father, Errol Musk, and Tesla co-founder and former CEO Martin Eberhard. Musk's first wife, Justine, is also part of the film.