Elon Musk vs Kamala Harris On X Over Who Will Be What On 'Day One'

The US Vice President has not reacted to Elon Musk's post on X.

Elon Musk, a staunch Trump supporter, shared an AI-generated image of US Vice President Kamala Harris and said she "vows to be a communist dictator on day one".

Elon Musk came forward to defend Donald Trump when Ms Harris said "Donald Trump vows to be a dictator on day one.".

He called her out and said "You are lying" and then shared the AI-generated image where the Democratic Party's presidential candidate is wearing a red blazer, a colour central to Communism and a peak cap with the iconic 'hammer and sickle' symbol.

Kamala vows to be a communist dictator on day one. Can you believe she wears that outfit!? https://t.co/Anu9tKQHXNpic.twitter.com/ISKFXYnSon — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 2, 2024

The US Vice President has not reacted to Elon Musk's post on X.

Elon Musk, who backed Joe Biden in the 2020 US Presidential Election, has switched over to the Republican camp and is now rallying behind Donald Trump who is seeking a second term as President. In the past, SpaceX founder has worked closely with the Obama administration and said he voted for Hilary Clinton too. When Biden was elected president, he said he was "fired up that the new administration is focused on climate."

The feud between Democrats and Elon Musk began when the Biden regime rejected his idea of a carbon tax, something Mr Musk has been rallying for since 2015. Their policies on immigration and the treatment of Tesla by Biden compared to Ford. The feud escalated in 2021 when Tesla wasn't invited to an EV summit at the White House. Mr Musk said he found it "odd".

He has been regularly posting in support of Donald Trump and had even said in the past (before Joe Biden stepped aside from the race) that if Mr Biden came back to power then it would be the last free election in America because millions of undocumented immigrants would be legalized and democracy would be finished, New York Times reported.

He has shown interest in working with Donald Trump in case he gets reelected, in auditing US agencies to identify programmes for cuts.

Donald Trump has previously acknowledged the Tesla CEO's potential value as a consultant. However, ethics experts are concerned that Mr Musk's involvement may lead to conflicts of interest between his business and the commission's objectives.

The US Presidential elections are scheduled in November. It's a close contest between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.