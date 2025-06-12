Elon Musk Voiced Regret Over Trump Feud After Talk With Allies

Elon Musk issued his strongest sign of contrition yet over his handling of the dramatic break with Donald Trump, days after a call with two of the president's top allies.

Vice President JD Vance and White House chief of staff Susie Wiles called Mr Musk last Friday to urge him to end his conflict with Mr Trump, said people familiar with the conversation. The call was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Mr Musk served as a close adviser and confidant to Mr Trump until a bitter public falling-out last week, which caused a firestorm for the president and the world's richest person.

"I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week," Musk posted Wednesday on his social-media platform, X. "They went too far."

The Tesla Inc. chief executive officer called the president before his public expression of regret, the New York Times reported Wednesday.

The dispute - which was triggered by Musk's opposition to the tax-cut bill Trump is pushing through Congress - posed a threat to Musk's wealth when the president raised the prospect of retaliating by cutting off his government contracts. That would have battered SpaceX, his rocket company.

"I thought it was very nice that he did that," Trump said in a brief interview with the New York Post, without elaborating on whether he would fully let go of the feud.

The stock price of Mr Musk's Tesla Inc. tumbled Thursday after the spat, before recovering most of the loss. On Wednesday in the hours after his post, shares rose less than 1% as of 1:47 p.m. in New York.

The stock has slid almost 18% so far this year as investors weighed up the damage from his previous embrace of Trump, which turned off car buyers across the US, Europe and other markets, as well as the subsequent risks caused by his messy falling-out with the president.

Mr Musk was first to stand down from what had been an escalating spat, responding to advice from those online to de-escalate after it rapidly veered out of control. He had riled Mr Trump by claiming credit for his election victory, endorsing his impeachment and even suggesting the president was implicated in the sex crimes of Jeffrey Epstein.

It remains unclear whether Mr Musk's expressions of regret will do much to repair his relationship with Mr Trump, who is known for carrying grudges and has been using the power of the federal government to lash out at those who have crossed him. That would seem to pose particular peril for Mr Musk, given SpaceX holds a large amount of federal contracts and many of his businesses are subject to federal regulatory oversight.

Mr Trump has signaled little willingness to mend fences with Mr Musk but told reporters that he felt they had once had a good relationship and "I wish him well." The president said in an NBC News interview Saturday that he had no interest in repairing the relationship.

The scale of the blow-up had already cast significant doubt on whether the two will ever resume the close friendship they had during the first several months of Mr Trump's second term, when Mr Musk was a nearly ubiquitous presence in the White House.

Mr Musk had led the so-called Department of Government Efficiency, which sought to slash spending, shutter agencies and cut the federal workforce. The department aimed to generate $1 trillion of savings for the government but fell far short of that goal, producing just $180 billion by its own unverified accounting.

Even that would be erased by Mr Trump's tax bill, which would add $2.4 trillion to the government's budget deficits over the next decade, according to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office. That caused Mr Musk to lobby against its passage, calling it a "disgusting abomination."

