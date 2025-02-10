Elon Musk Unfollows Kanye West On X After Posts Glorifying Hitler, Rapper Reacts

Billionaire Elon Musk has unfollowed rapper Kanye West after he went on a posting spree over the weekend, declaring on X that he was a "Nazi" and that he loved Hitler.



In addition to calling for music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs' release from prison, he also disparaged the late fashion designer Virgil Abloh. The rapper, who now goes by the name Ye, came under fire for a series of inflammatory remarks on X where he also claimed, "Hitler was sooooo fresh."



Reacting to Musk unfollowing him, he wrote, "Elon unfollowed me so I'm not sure how much longer I'll be on Twitter/X. If I'm taken off, go to Yeezy.com."

His X account was later suspended.



This came a day after FRIENDS actor David Schwimmer called out Musk for giving a platform to a "deranged bigot". Sharing a picture of Kanye West's X post that read "I AM A NAZI" on Instagram, Mr Schwimmer wrote, "This is so 2022. We can't stop a deranged bigot from spewing hate-filled, ignorant bile... but we CAN stop giving him a megaphone, Mr Musk. Kanye West has 32.7 million followers on your platform, X. That's twice as many people as the number of Jews in existence. His sick hate speech results in REAL LIFE violence against Jews."



He added, "I don't know what's worse, the fact that he identifies as a Nazi (which implies he wants to exterminate ALL marginalized communities including his own) or the fact that there is not sufficient OUTRAGE to remove and ban him from all social media at this point."



X has previously suspended West's account for similar controversial posts. In October 2022, his account was temporarily banned after he uploaded a picture that looked like a swastika inside a Star of David, which used to be the primary symbol of Hitler's Nazi party. His account was restored on the microblogging site after eight months, in July 2023.



Recently, Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori raised eyebrows at the 2025 Grammys when the Australian architect and model posed for the shutterbugs wearing a see-through mini dress.