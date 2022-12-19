'Should I Step Down?': Elon Musk Starts New Twitter Poll

"I will abide by the results of this poll," Elon Musk asked

After making a flurry of policy changes on Twitter in the past few days, Twitter Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has started a poll on the microblogging website asking millions of users "should I step down as head of Twitter?"

Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

Going forward, there will be a vote for major policy changes. My apologies. Won't happen again. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

In a third tweet, he said, "As the saying goes, be careful what you wish, as you might get it."

This poll comes after Twitter Sunday announced it would ban accounts used to promote other accounts on other specific social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram and Mastodon.

"We recognise that many of our users are active on other social media platforms. However, we will no longer allow free promotion of certain social media platforms on Twitter," Twitter Support tweeted.

"Specifically, we will remove accounts created solely for the purpose of promoting other social platforms and content that contains links or usernames for the following platforms: Facebook, Instagram, Mastodon, Truth Social, Tribel, Nostr and Post," it added.

Moreover, Twitter said that it still allows cross-posting content from any social media platform. "Posting links or usernames to social media platforms not listed above are also not in violation of this policy."

The change in Twitter rules comes at a time when Musk has faced some criticism for major policy changes on the platform.

On Friday, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was 'very disturbed' by Elon Musk's suspension of journalists from Twitter and calls it a dangerous precedent.

"We are very disturbed by the arbitrary suspension of accounts of journalists that we saw on Twitter," Guterres' spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said during a press briefing.

He said media voices should not be silenced on a platform that professes to be a space for freedom of speech. The UN spokesperson said this move sets a dangerous precedent at a time when journalists all over the world are facing censorship, physical threats and even worse.

On Thursday, Elon Musk-led Twitter suspended the accounts of several journalists with the site showing "account suspended" notices for them. After severe public backlash, the accounts were restored.