Elon Musk Says Twitter Verification Launch 'Tentatively Friday Next Week'

The social media platform will use different colour checks for organisations and individuals

Days after pausing the relaunch of verification process on Twitter citing a rise in imposter accounts, Elon Musk today tweeted that the service will be "tentatively" reintroduced on Friday next week.

"Sorry for the delay, we're tentatively launching Verified on Friday next week. Gold check mark for companies, a grey check for government, and a blue check mark for individuals (celebrity or not) and all verified accounts will be manually authenticated before check activates. Painful, but necessary, Elon Musk said in a tweet.

On Tuesday, Musk had announced that the relaunch of the 'Blue Verified' badge on Twitter will be temporarily suspended "until there is high confidence of stopping impersonation"



Musk had introduced the $8 blue tick verification plan earlier this month, but it resulted in the mushrooming of a lot of fake accounts.

"Holding off relaunch of Blue Verified until there is high confidence of stopping impersonation. Will probably use different color check for organizations than individuals," Musk had tweeted.

Musk has been defending the much-criticised paid verification plan by saying that the blue checkmark will be the "great leveler".

Before Musk acquired Twitter, the platform offered free identity verification for organisations and public figures.