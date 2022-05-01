'Stop Hitting On Me': Elon Musk To US Lawmaker On Her 'Billionaire' Tweet

Last week, Elon Musk closed the deal to buy Twitter. (FILE)

Elon Musk has responded to Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's public criticism of a “billionaire with an ego problem”, saying she should stop flirting with him.

The Democratic representative from New York, in a tweet, without naming anyone, wrote, “Tired of having to collectively stress about what explosion of hate crimes is happening bc some billionaire with an ego problem unilaterally controls a massive communication platform and skews it because Tucker Carlson or Peter Thiel took him to dinner and made him feel special.”

Replying to her post, the new Twitter boss said, “Stop hitting on me, I am really shy.”

Stop hitting on me, I'm really shy ☺️ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 29, 2022

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez didn't miss Elon Musk's reply and said, in a now-deleted tweet, that she was talking about Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's tweet comes a day after Mr Musk claimed that the Democratic Party has been hijacked by the “extremists”. “I strongly supported Obama for President, but today's Democratic Party has been hijacked by extremists,” he wrote.

I strongly supported Obama for President, but today's Democratic Party has been hijacked by extremists — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 29, 2022

Last week, Elon Musk closed the deal to buy Twitter. Since then, the social media platform has been at the centre of many controversies, including the uncertainty surrounding the future of the employee.

The billionaire entrepreneur has projected himself as a champion of free speech, unless anything is illegal. But many doubt Elon Musk's commitment. His public criticism of Twitter's top censorship lawyer Vijaya Gadde led to a wave of abusive and hate tweets against her.

Recently, Elon Musk targeted the Left. “The far-Left hates everyone, themselves included,” he said, adding quickly in a second tweet, “But I am no fan of the far-right either. Let's have less hate and more love.”