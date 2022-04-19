Elon Musk To Invest $15 Billion Of His Own Money To Buy Twitter: Report

Elon Musk is willing to invest between $10 billion and $15 billion of his own money to take Twitter

Elon Musk is willing to invest between $10 billion and $15 billion of his own money to take Twitter Inc private and is planning to launch a tender offer in about 10 days, the New York Post reported, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

Musk has tapped Morgan Stanley to raise another $10 billion in debt, according to the report.

