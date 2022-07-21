Elon Musk Slams General Motors For Producing Electric Vehicles In Mexico

Elon Musk claims that the Tesla Electric Cars are most "made-in-USA" vehicles.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk slammed its competitor General Motors, the Detroit-based manufacturer of electric cars that announced earlier this week that it will build its electric vehicles (EVs) in Mexico. He claimed that the Tesla Electric Cars are most "made-in-USA" vehicles.

General Motors said in a press release on Monday that it will build the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV at a plant in the northern Mexican city of Ramos Arizpe.

The car will be ready to be sold in Mexico by the end of 2023, the company further said in the release.

Mr Musk's response came on a tweet from Teslarati writer Johnna Crider who, while sharing the new about General Motors, wrote, "Wow.. And @potus snubbed @elonmusk and Tesla to put GM on a pedestal. So much for American jobs. Mexico is cheaper I guess."

"Teslas are the most made-in-USA vehicles," Mr Musk, the world's richest person, said in his response.

The Tesla CEO was abruptly snubbed by US President Joe Biden from an EV summit at the White House last year after Mr Musk repeatedly criticised him for neglecting Tesla.

President Biden's support for General Motors and Ford comes from his long-standing and historic political connection with organised labour, said New York Post.

The General Motors and Ford employ union labour but Musk's company, Tesla does not. Mr Musk, whose fortune is estimated to be worth $223 billion, has long been a critic of unions.

Tesla's automobiles are manufactured in four fully functioning facilities: one in Fremont, California; a recently completed gigafactory in Austin, Texas; another enormous facility in Shanghai; and a recently inaugurated plant in Berlin.

However, a key supplier of Tesla's battery cell technology, Contemporary Amperex Technology Company Limited (CATL), is looking for factory sites in Mexico, according to Bloomberg News.