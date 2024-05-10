What Earth Looks Like In Radio Frequency - Elon Musk Shares Image

The internet went into overdrive, reacting in awe at how the planet looked

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has shared a never-before-seen picture of planet Earth. The image, posted on his platform X, shows a unique visual of Earth in radio frequency. The picture features a mesmerising pattern of black and grey lines with scattered white spots.

"What Earth looks like in radio frequency from the @Starlink direct to phone satellites," the billionaire wrote.

What Earthlooks like in radio frequency from the ⁦@Starlink⁩ direct to phone satellites pic.twitter.com/HATVQIsLQT — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 10, 2024

Soon after Mr Musk shared the photograph, the internet went into overdrive, reacting in awe at how the planet looked in radio frequency.

“Like clothing fabric, many threads are interwoven together,” a user commented.

Like clothing fabric, many threads are interwoven together. — BEBE (@X_BEBEeth) May 10, 2024

Another user wrote, “a bunch of nobodys communicating back and forth.”

a bunch of nobodys communicating back and forth pic.twitter.com/TRNDpktMwS — degenitals (@degenit4ls) May 10, 2024

“Amazing,” a third comment read.

Amazing ???? — THE CHELSEA FORUM (@TheChelseaForum) May 10, 2024

“Observing Earth through Starlink satellites in radio frequencies reveals a view distinct from visible light. Urban areas exhibit stronger signals, unveiling weather patterns and natural phenomena,” read another comment

Observing Earth through Starlink satellites in radio frequencies reveals a view distinct from visible light. Urban areas exhibit stronger signals, unveiling weather patterns and natural phenomena. — Shrek (@ShrekmemeSol) May 10, 2024

Meanwhile, many others said that the Earth looked like the continent of Africa in the picture.

A user said, “Earth looks like Africa in radio frequency.”

Earth looks like Africa in radio frequency pic.twitter.com/kOUYw1qops — SHOMITE (@Shomite) May 10, 2024

Another added, “I see the continent of Africa.”

I see the continent of Africa???? — ghada / ???????????????? (@ghadaal34658185) May 10, 2024

Starlink is a satellite internet constellation created by SpaceX, Mr Musk's aerospace company. Their goal is to provide high-speed internet access to 75 countries, including underserved and remote areas around the world.

Starlink sends thousands of small satellites into low Earth orbit, and they all work together to send internet signals down to Earth. These satellites communicate with ground stations and user terminals through special dishes installed at their homes or businesses.

The service has been rolled out in select regions and is continuously expanding its coverage as more satellites are launched into orbit.

Starlink is on track to receive its initial approvals to operate in India, reports say.