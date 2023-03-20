Elon Musk Sets Automatic Poop Emoji Response On Twitter For Press Enquires

Elon Musk took over Twitter in October last year, following a $44 billion deal.

Elon Musk on Sunday announced that journalists that contact Twitter's press department will be greeted with a single poop emoji. Taking to the microblogging site, Mr Musk gave a sneak peek of the company's new automatic reply system.

"press@twitter.com now auto responds with [emoji]," Mr Musk tweeted.

press@twitter.com now auto responds with 💩 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 19, 2023

A number of Twitter users fled to the comments to confirm the new reply system, with many posting screenshots of their email responses. "I hope to see that in every article going forward, 'we reached out to Twitter for comment, who gave the statement '[emoji]'," wrote one user.

"Just sent a test email to press@twitter.com and got a message with [emoji] in the subject line. Marketing experts will write about this in years to come lol #disruptivemarketing," said another. "Believe it or not, this is what peak performance looks like," jokingly commented third.

Elon Musk took over Twitter in October last year, following a $44 billion deal. He had bought the microblogging website under the promise of promoting free speech and has since allowed journalists, including independent journalist Matt Taibbi, to publish their findings on free speech violations in lengthy threads on the platform.

However, after acquiring Twitter, the billionaire moved to fire the entire communications department. Since then, the company has rarely responded to requests for comments in the months since layoffs began.

Notably, Mr Musk's Twitter ownership has largely been defined by layoffs and other cost-cutting measures. Twitter is also currently the subject of several lawsuits over the way the cuts were conducted, in addition to lawsuits over allegedly unpaid bills from consulting firms and landlords of Twitter's offices.