"Maybe A Slight Cost For...": Elon Musk On Whether Twitter Will Stay Free

"Twitter will always be free for casual users, but maybe a slight cost for commercial/government users," Elon Musk said in a tweet.

'Maybe A Slight Cost For...': Elon Musk On Whether Twitter Will Stay Free

Elon Musk has signed a deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion last week.

San Francisco:

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on Tuesday Twitter Inc may charge a slight fee for commercial and government users.

"Twitter will always be free for casual users, but maybe a slight cost for commercial/government users," Musk said in a tweet.

Twitter did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for a comment.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

.