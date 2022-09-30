Elon Musk Says Tesla's Cybertruck Will Be Waterproof Enough To Serve Briefly As A Boat

Tesla unveiled the Cybertruck in 2019. (File)

The Tesla Cybertruck is not yet in existence, but when it does come, Elon Musk has said that the futuristic-looking van will have the ability to "briefly" act as a boat if the need arises.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, the Tesla chief said that the Cybertruck will be waterproof and will be able to cross rivers, lakes and seas that aren't too choppy. Mr Musk even explained the reasoning behind the waterproof functionality, saying that the Cybertruck will need to be able to get from Starbase - a SpaceX facility located at Boca Chica, Texas - to South Padre Island, which requires crossing the channel.

Needs be able to get from Starbase to South Padre Island, which requires crossing the channel — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 29, 2022

Tesla unveiled the Cybertruck in 2019. It previously aimed to begin production late this year, however, it has pushed back the plan to the first quarter of 2023.

The futuristic-looking truck is made of stainless steel used in rockets and the electric vehicle has a unique, geometric design. The Tesla website claims that the truck offers "better utility than a truck with more performance than a sports car".

Earlier this year, Mr Musk announced that the much-anticipated Cybertruck would come with a high-end four-motor variant.

"Initial production will be 4 motor variant, with independent, ultra-fast response torque control of each wheel," he said in a tweet. The Tesla chief called the vehicle an "insane technology bandwagon" and informed that the Cybertruck would have both front and rear-wheel steer that would not just turn like a tank but would also be able to drive diagonally like a crab.

Meanwhile, Ford Motor and Rivian Automotive have raced ahead of Tesla in launching electric pickups. Rivian has started deliveries of its R1T pickup truck. Ford has also begun shipping its F-150 Lightning electric pickup and it plans to ramp up deliveries sharply in 2023.