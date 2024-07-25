Starlink Now Operational On More Than 1,000 Aircraft: Elon Musk

Starlink is now operational on more than 1,000 aircraft.

The affordable internet service Starlink is now operational on more than 1,000 aircraft, SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on Thursday.

According to the company, Starlink keeps passengers connected with high-speed internet from the moment they step onboard their plane.

"Using Starlink on a plane feels like you're on a high-speed ground fibre connection," said the tech billionaire in a post on social media platform X.

Musk recently informed that Sierra Leone in Africa became the 100th country - and the 10th African nation - to be connected to Starlink.

In May, the company launched Starlink in Indonesia and Fiji. According to Musk, no long-term contract is required to order the high-speed internet service with Starlink.

The satellite-based internet service has also received preliminary approval from Sri Lanka to provide internet service in the island nation.

However, the internet service has yet to receive approval from the Indian government.

The commercial part has been examined on issues such as foreign investment and net worth, and the technical requirements have been examined in accordance with the licensing conditions in the country.

Once Starlink gets approval, it will be issued a Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite (GMPCS) services license, which is required to provide satellite communication services in the country.

