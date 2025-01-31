Elon Musk Says He's Turned The DOGE Office In Washington His Bedroom

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and X, has taken his dedication to work to new heights by reportedly living at the Department of Government Efficiency's (DOGE) headquarters in Washington D.C., per reports by WIRED. This move is part of his efforts to exert greater control over the federal government, and it's not the first time Musk has made headlines for his extreme work ethic.



Musk has been staying at DOGE's offices in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, just a stone's throw away from the White House. He even claimed that he was invited to spend the night in the White House's Lincoln Bedroom, but chose to stay at the DOGE headquarters instead. This decision was reportedly made to avoid a more formal relationship with President Donald Trump's team, after Chief of Staff Susie Wiles denied him office space in the West Wing, according to Daily Mail.

Musk's commitment to "hardcore" work habits is nothing new. In the early days of Tesla, he famously slept on the factory floor during busy periods, claiming it allowed employees to see their leader's dedication firsthand. He reiterated this sentiment in a 2022 interview with Ron Baron, saying, "This is important because if the team thinks their leader is off somewhere having a good time, drinking Mai Tais on a tropical island... they knew I was there, and that made a huge difference".

This work culture is now being implemented at DOGE, which Musk leads to reduce government spending and streamline operations. The department has already made significant cuts, saving taxpayers around $1 billion per day by halting unnecessary hiring and cutting spending on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives. Musk's team has also begun eliminating websites and programs related to DEI, with the US Office of Personnel Management's Chief Diversity Officers Executive Council website being taken down.

The Department of Government Efficiency, under Musk's guidance, is prioritising cost-cutting measures, with a notable focus on the production of pennies. A striking statistic reveals that the expense of manufacturing pennies now surpasses their face value, resulting in an estimated $179 million loss to taxpayers in 2023. In response, DOGE is exploring alternatives to reduce or potentially discontinue penny production, a move that could yield substantial savings for taxpayers.

It's worth noting that Musk's leadership style has raised concerns about toxic workplace culture. In 2018, he claimed that he was "sleeping on the factory floor" of Tesla because he didn't have "time to go home and shower". He has also directed workers to do the same, with some employees reportedly sleeping on the manufacturing line to ensure new EV model rollouts.