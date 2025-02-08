"I Love Donald Trump," Says Elon Musk. US President Reacts

Billionaire Elon Musk, more active on social media platform X than ever, on Friday, had an unexpected declaration for US President Donald Trump. "I love Donald Trump as much as a straight man can love another man," the Tesla CEO wrote on X.

Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr, reacted with laughing emojis, while users flooded the platform with jokes.

A user reminded him that Valentine's Day was still days away.

Valentine's Day is on the 14th. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) February 7, 2025

Someone called it the "greatest bromance in history."

Greatest bromance in history pic.twitter.com/GgR7qwpnWM — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) February 7, 2025

Another joked, "Says a lot when you have to state 'as much as a straight man'."

Says a lot when you have to state "as much as a straight man"... — Bill G (@Bill_Gro) February 7, 2025

At a White House briefing alongside Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, Fox News reporter Peter Doocy took the opportunity to question Trump about Musk's post.

"Elon Musk says, 'I love Donald Trump as much as a straight man can love another man.' What does the First Lady think of that?" Mr Doocy asked.

With his signature grin, Trump shrugged off the question. "Oh, I think she'll be okay with it... somehow."

Fox News' Peter Doocy's first question for Trump: Elon Musk says I love Donald Trump as mush as a straight man can love another man. What does the First Lady think of that? pic.twitter.com/8NVS8pnjZx — Acyn (@Acyn) February 7, 2025

Musk's statement came after he cemented his position as a key Trump ally weeks after the 78-year-old returned to the White House. The billionaire donated over $100 million to Republican causes, attended campaign rallies, and took on an influential role in shaping the administration's policies.

Together, Trump and Musk have emerged as a disruptive force in Washington. In his first weeks back in office, Trump has issued sweeping executive orders - targeting birthright citizenship and rolling back Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) policies.

Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has sparked controversy by gaining access to sensitive government records, including the federal payment system that distributes Social Security checks.

The Trump administration, alongside Musk's budget-cutting DOGE, has also launched an unprecedented crackdown on USAID. Nearly all funding for the agency has been halted, effectively shutting down global aid and development programs. Staffers and contractors have been placed on leave or furloughed, with access to agency systems revoked. According to Democratic lawmakers, USAID's computer servers were even removed as part of the overhaul.

