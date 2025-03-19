Musk Says Fraudulent People "Want To Kill Me", Slams Attacks On Tesla Cars

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and a close ally of US President Donald Trump, has spoken out about the alleged conspiracy to harm him and his company. In a recent interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, Musk expressed his concerns about the growing violence and hatred towards him and Tesla.

Musk attributed the backlash to his efforts to reduce government waste and corruption as the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). He claimed that when people's fraudulent activities are disrupted, they become upset. Musk stated, "It turns out when you take away people's, you know, the money that they're receiving fraudulently, they get very upset."

He added, "And they basically want to kill me because I'm stopping their fraud and they want to hurt Tesla because we're stopping the terrible waste and corruption in the government. And, well, I guess they're bad people. Bad people do bad things."

He further alleged that these individuals want to harm him and Tesla because they are stopping the corruption and waste in the government. Musk emphasised that Tesla is a peaceful company that has never done anything harmful. He described the attacks on Tesla as "terrorism" and condemned the violence, saying, "This level of violence is insane and deeply wrong... Tesla just makes electric cars and has done nothing to deserve these evil attacks".

The controversy surrounding Musk and Tesla has been escalating, with protests and vandalism reported across the US. In one incident, a man used Molotov cocktails to set five Teslas ablaze in a Las Vegas service center, which is being investigated by the FBI as a possible act of domestic terrorism.

Musk's statements have been echoed by conservative lawmakers, including Marjorie Taylor Greene, who suggested that larger forces may be at play, funding and coordinating the attacks. President Trump has also come out in support of Musk, warning that those who harm Tesla or any other company will face severe consequences.

"They're harming a great American company," Trump said at the White House. "Let me tell you, you do it to Tesla, and you do it to any company, we're going to catch you, and... you're going to go through hell."

