Elon Musk's Starship Does A Splashdown In The Sea: What It Means

Elon Musk's SpaceX has achieved a remarkable feat with the successful splashdown of its Starship rocket system. This was the vehicle's fourth test flight and its first controlled return and soft ocean landing.



The primary goal of this test flight was to get the upper section of the rocket, ‘Ship', to re-enter the atmosphere in a controlled manner and then gently land in the Indian Ocean. The mission was a success, with the Ship descending fully intact to the sea.



What does splashdown mean?



Splashdown refers to the process of landing a spacecraft in a large water body, like the sea or ocean, using parachutes.



This method has been used by various space programmes, including NASA's Apollo missions and more recently, SpaceX's Dragon capsules.



Procedure



The splashdown process begins with the spacecraft's reentry into the Earth's atmosphere at high speeds up to 27,000 kmph, protected by a heat shield to prevent burning from the intense frictional heat. Once through the upper atmosphere, the spacecraft deployed parachutes to slow its descent.



Upon landing in the ocean, the spacecraft floats, with the help of inflatable floatation collars that keep it upright and stable. Recovery teams, often consisting of naval ships and helicopters, then locate and retrieve the spacecraft and its crew to transport them to a recovery ship.



History



Splashdowns were first used in the early days of space exploration. The Mercury, Gemini and Apollo programmes all relied on splashdowns as their primary recovery method.



Apollo 11, the first mission to land people on the Moon, ended with a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean on July 24, 1969. The choice of water landings was influenced by the vast, open areas oceans provide, which minimise the risk of collision and allow for relatively soft landings.



Are splashdowns safe?



Splashdowns are safe, as water provides a soft landing surface, significantly reducing the impact force on the spacecraft and its occupants. The vast areas provided by oceans make it easier to predict and manage the spacecraft's landing zone, simplifying recovery operations.



However, despite their advantages, splashdowns come with risks. Making sure the spacecraft lands within the designated recovery area can be difficult because of changing weather and unpredictable ocean currents. Coordinating ships and helicopters to quickly recover the spacecraft in rough seas can be complicated and costly. Conditions after splashdown, like the spacecraft capsizing or taking on water, pose risks that need careful design and quick recovery actions to keep astronauts safe.