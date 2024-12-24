New York Subway Attacker Is Migrant Who Was Deported, Elon Musk Reacts

Hours after a woman aboard the New York subway was set on fire, billionaire Elon Musk reacted to the news of the suspect being an immigrant from Guatemala who had been previously deported.



“Wow,” Mr Musk responded on X to a news article detailing Sebastin Zapeta's past.

The man was arrested on Sunday in connection with the heinous crime. He set the woman ablaze aboard an F train at the Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue subway station, reported Fox News. Zapeta now faces charges of murder and arson.



The incident occurred when surveillance footage captured the suspect approaching the victim, who appeared to be sleeping or unresponsive, before setting her clothes on fire. New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch described the attack as "one of the most depraved crimes one person could possibly commit against another human being."



The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, as officers and a transit worker quickly worked to extinguish the flames.



Zapeta was apprehended hours later while riding the same subway line. Authorities found a lighter in his pocket at the time of his arrest, linking him directly to the crime.



Zapeta's history with US immigration authorities goes back to 2018. He was arrested by Border Patrol on June 1 after crossing illegally into Sonoita, Arizona. Days later, he was deported under the first Trump administration. However, authorities revealed that Zapeta re-entered the US illegally at an unknown location and time.



US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) spokesperson Marie Ferguson confirmed that, following Zapeta's arrest, they would work with the New York Police Department (NYPD) to place an immigration detainer on him once more details on his charges and location are available.



“The depravity of this horrific crime is beyond comprehension,” a statement by the Kings County District Attorney read. “Every New Yorker deserves to feel safe on our subways, and we will do everything in our power to ensure accountability in this case.”



The police and DA's office have pledged swift action, with the DA expressing commitment to bringing Zapeta to justice and holding him accountable for this gruesome act of violence.