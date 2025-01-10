"He's Deeply Unwell": Elon Musk's Biographer Makes Big Claims

Seth Abramson, a biographer of Elon Musk, has made some big claims about the mental health and decision-making of the Tesla and SpaceX CEO, warning that his influence and actions could have dangerous implications for the United States. In a series of posts on X, the platform owned by Musk, Abramson alleged that Musk may be "going mad" and called for immediate government intervention.

Abramson, who claims to have closely followed Musk's behaviour for two years, cited the billionaire's acknowledged struggles with mental health, drug use, and stress. "I'm a Musk biographer who has been tracking his online behavior for the last two years - and given that he's admitted to all of mental illness, heavy drug use, and crippling stress, it is now reasonable to fear he is deeply unwell," Abramson wrote. "Protect America from Elon Musk."

I legitimately believe Elon Musk may be going mad. I'm a Musk biographer who has been tracking his online behavior for the last two years—and given that he's admitted to all of mental illness, heavy drug use, and crippling stress, it is now reasonable to fear he is deeply unwell. — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) January 6, 2025

The biographer pointed to Musk's prominent role in several critical sectors, including aerospace, electric vehicles, social media, and artificial intelligence, as well as his appointment as the incoming head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) under the Trump administration. Abramson argued that Musk's control over "civilization-essential industries" and his position in the government transition team create a situation that could jeopardize national stability.

"His holdings across many civilization-essential industries and the fact that he's the incoming POTUS mean that his madness and increasing incitement of violence endanger us all," Abramson claimed.

Abramson urged the current administration to take action during its final weeks in office, including terminating government contracts with Musk, filing lawsuits against what he described as unconstitutional initiatives under DOGE.

"For 14 days more, the administration is in a position to take urgent action to protect America from Elon Musk," Abramson wrote.

Musk has been increasingly vocal on X, engaging in contentious debates and making polarising statements. Recently, he criticised the UK government for rejecting calls for a public inquiry into a grooming scandal in Oldham and accused UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer of failing to prosecute perpetrators during his tenure as Director of Public Prosecutions. Musk described these incidents as a "massive crime against humanity."

Musk has also expressed support for Tommy Robinson, founder of the far-right English Defence League, who is serving an 18-month jail term for contempt of court.

Abramson's warnings have sparked debate among X users. While some echoed his concerns, criticising Musk's erratic behaviour, others defended the billionaire's vision. One user described Musk as a "thin-skinned, drug-addled Bond villain," while another speculated that Musk sees himself as a guardian of Western culture.

Musk's mental health has been a subject of speculation in the past. Reports emerged last year of a mental breakdown following his public booing at a Dave Chappelle show in San Francisco, shortly after he acquired Twitter for $44 billion.