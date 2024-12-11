Elon Musk Plans To Buy Luxury Mansion Next To Trump's Mar-a-Lago For $100 Million: Report

Rumours are swirling in Palm Beach that billionaire Elon Musk, a frequent visitor to Mar-a-Lago since Donald Trump's reelection campaign, is interested in purchasing a luxurious penthouse formerly owned by the late beauty mogul Sydell Miller. The luxurious Bristol Penthouse in West Palm Beach is a property that could potentially break records with a price tag exceeding $100 million.

The 19,000-square-foot penthouse is part of a 25-story waterfront condo. The complex offers high-end amenities, including a spa, fitness centre, pool, and concierge services, making it an ideal residence for the billionaire entrepreneur.

Notably, Musk has been spending a lot of time at President-elect Trump's estate, Mar-a-Lago, and has even brought his children along for holidays. This comes as Musk prepares to take on the role of co-chair of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a position announced by Trump.

"I'm not surprised that he would want to, and with his role within the new administration, be close to that," Agent Steve Hall told Fox News Digital. "I'm, through the grapevine, just hearing chatter. It does appear that he's more serious about buying a property here, buying something soon. He was considering some homes right near Mar-a-Lago, just to the north, and also considering some of the West Palm Beach condominiums," he added.

The Bristol Penthouse boasts an exquisite interior design by the renowned Peter Marino. The property's previous owner was a passionate art collector, and the home features an impressive collection of works by legendary artists, including Pablo Picasso, Joan Miró, and Marc Chagall.

"Every detail of The Bristol's resort-like amenities has been thoughtfully tailored to strike a balance of optimal comfort, elite service and refined accommodation. The tranquil, private spaces feature the highest grade of finishes such as meticulously crafted woods, stones and imported custom fittings, while lush landscapes are a nod to the heritage of classic Palm Beach," reads the description of the property.