'Can No Longer Support Democrats, Will Vote Republican': Elon Musk

Tesla boss Elon Musk said on Wednesday that even though he voted for Democrats in the past, he will now vote for Republicans. Musk said that he previously voted for Democrats "because they were (mostly) the kindness party."

"In the past I voted Democrat, because they were (mostly) the kindness party. But they have become the party of division & hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican. Now, watch their dirty tricks campaign against me unfold," tweeted the billionaire.

On Wednesday, Musk warned that political attacks against him would “escalate”.

Political attacks on me will escalate dramatically in coming months — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 18, 2022

The 50-yer-old billionaire has been a vocal critic of the Biden administration and Democrats for their proposals to tax billionaires and give more tax incentives to union-made electric vehicles.

The latest tweet followed his earlier statement, when Elon Musk said that this election he will vote for Republicans. "I would classify myself as a moderate, neither Republican or Democrat. In fact, I have voted overwhelmingly for Democrats historically. Overwhelmingly. I might never have voted Republican. Now, this election? I will," he said.

Musk recently said he would reverse Twitter's ban on former US President Donald Trump, a Republican, when he buys the social media platform. He also said Twitter is far-left-biased because it is headquartered in California, a state known for its progressive politics.