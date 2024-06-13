Elon Musk Offered Horse To Flight Attendant In Exchange For Sex: Report

Mr Musk refuted the flight attendants allegations, calling them "utterly untrue". (File)

After former employees of SpaceX filed a lawsuit against their boss Elon Musk for sexual harassing them during their time at the aerospace company, several incidents of alleged sexual abuse by the tech billionaire have come to fore.

A report by Wall Street Journal stated that the SpaceX CEO, who is accused of having sexual relationships with two of his employees, including an intern, had also exposed himself to a flight attendant in 2016.

The flight attendant, a woman, alleged that in 2016 Mr Musk exposed himself to her and offered to buy her a horse in exchange for sex. The incident, which came to light after a Business Insider report in 2022, occurred on a SpaceX flight.

The woman, alleged that Mr Musk showed her his penis and offered her a horse in return for sex acts after she gave him a massage during a flight. The woman alleged that after she refused to do so, the company cut her shifts.

Mr Musk refuted the flight attendant's allegations, calling them “utterly untrue", even joking on social media that the scandal should be called “Elongate”. He denied having a flight attendant on his plane. However, the report suggested that Mr Musk had used flight attendants in the past, including in 2016, when the woman alleged he had made her the offer.

Gwynne Shotwell, SpaceX's president and chief operating officer, had defended him against the flight attendant's allegations in a companywide email after the news report. “Personally, I believe the allegations to be false; not because I work for Elon, but because I have worked closely with him for 20 years and never seen nor heard anything resembling these allegations,” she wrote.

Another woman, who reported directly to the billionaire, alleged that he had asked her on multiple occasions to have his babies.

Father of at least 10 children, Mr Musk has often stated that the world faces an underpopulation crisis and that people with high IQs should procreate. “If people don't have more children, civilization is going to crumble. Mark my words,” he had said in a 2021, the same year he had children with one of his employees.

Shivon Zilis, an executive at Musk's Neuralink brain-implant company, share twins with him. Zilis has said Musk encouraged her to have children and later offered to be the sperm donor. “I can't possibly think of genes I would prefer for my children,” Zilis is quoted as saying in “Elon Musk,” a biography by author Walter Isaacson.