Elon Musk Joins Disney As 'Chief DEI Officer', Internet Calls It April Fools Prank

Disney has not commented on Mr Musk's post.

Billionaire Elon Musk announced that he has joined Disney as Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Officer. He took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Excited to join @Disney as their Chief DEI Officer. Can't wait to work with Bob Iger & Kathleen Kennedy to make their content MORE woke! Even the linguini." However, there has been no comment from the company and several internet users are convinced that the Tesla Chief's post is an April Fool's prank.

Since being shared, it has amassed over six million views and a lot of reactions from social media users.

"You joining as "CWO - Chief Woke Officer" ?" said a user.

"1st April," wrote a person.

Another user wrote alongside laughing emojis, "this would save Disney LOL!"

A user added, "I feel like Elon's attempted joke could kill the tradition of April Fools Day."

"Obviously this is an April Fools' but could Star Wars get any worse with this twonk on board," added a user.

"Literally was about to go to bed and I honestly thought he was serious. I always fall for April fools lol," commented a person.

Notably, Elon Musk demanded the firing of Disney CEO Bob Iger in response to Disney's decision to pull advertisements from his social media platform, X, CNN reported in December. Mr Musk, known for using his influential platform to confront critics, declared that Iger should be immediately ousted from his role, stating, "He should be fired immediately. Walt Disney is turning in his grave over what Bob has done to his company."

In February, Mr Musk backed actor Gina Carano when she sued Walt Disney for wrongful termination from the Star Wars series "The Mandalorian". Ms Carano argued in the suit that she was fired in 2021 for voicing conservative opinions on social media platforms including X. She also claimed sex discrimination, arguing that male stars who voiced opinions did not suffer any consequences. Mr Musk, who hurled an expletive at Disney CEO last year when the company pulled advertising from X, said that he would fund legal action by users who faced retaliation from employers for comments on the platform.