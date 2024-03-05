Musk Blasts Biden For 'Importing Voters', With 'Worse Than 9/11' Warning

Elon Musk and Joe Biden have traded jibes in the past

Tesla CEO and 'X' boss Elon Musk has accused the Joe Biden administration in the US of "importing voters" and "creating a national security threat". Musk added that it is "highly probable that the groundwork is being laid for something far worse than 9/11" - a reference to the September 2001 terror attacks by Al-Qaeda that left nearly 3,000 people dead.

Musk made the remarks while sharing a screenshot of a Daily Mail report from his X account today. The headline read, "Biden administration admits flying 320,000 migrants secretly into the US to reduce the number of crossing at the border has national security 'vulnerabilities'".

This administration is both importing voters and creating a national security threat from unvetted illegal immigrants.



It is highly probable that the groundwork is being laid for something far worse than 9/11. Just a matter of time. pic.twitter.com/kuilPxAvv3 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 5, 2024

In the accompanying post, Musk wrote, "This administration is both importing voters and creating a national security threat from unvetted illegal immigrants. It is highly probable that the groundwork is being laid for something far worse than 9/11. Just a matter of time."

The Tesla CEO is no fan of the US president, and the two have often traded jibes. But this is a much more serious charge and is likely to spark a row.

Musk has, in the past, accused the Biden administration of bias against Tesla and alleged that US' electric vehicle policy is tilted in favour of competitors such as General Motors that have unionised workforces. "It is not the friendliest administration. It seems to be controlled by unions," Musk said in 2021.

The White House last year slammed Musk for endorsing what it called a "hideous" anti-semitic conspiracy theory.

Earlier, in 2022, Musk described Biden as "a damp sock puppet in human form" after the White House overlooked him for a meeting of business leaders. Months later, when asked about the Tesla CEO's negative predictions about the US economy, Biden said "lots of luck on his trip to the Moon" - NASA has picked Musk SpaceX to build a lander for a Moon trip.