Elon Musk Is Planning To Change Twitter's Colour To Black, Launches A Poll

Elon Musk became the new owner of social media platform Twitter in October last year. And since then, he has been introduced a number of changes to the platform. Some of these include firing top Twitter executives, laying off hundreds of employees and launching a number of features to boost the company's revenue. Now, the billionaire has asked users on the microblogging platform if the default colour of the application should change from white to black.

Mr Musk added a poll to his post on Sunday morning (India time) and asked, "Change default platform color to black" and gave users two emojis as options - black and white heart emoji. Within an hour, the poll received 2.24 lakh votes with 76.3 per cent of people in favour of the change of colour and 23.8 per cent against it. In another tweet, Mr Musk wrote, "This is important".

Change default platform color to black — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023

The poll has amassed 1.3 million views and 10,000 likes.

"How much energy could be saved globally if dark mode was on every users device," said a user.

"YES! white is blinding," said another person.

Another person stated, "I think it would be an interesting change, if in the settings we could set it to only see tweets from verified accounts when we scroll through the twitterverse, to make it easier for verified accounts to find each other and support verified. Rather than coming upon them by chance."

"Bizarrely, I use dark mode everywhere else, but for some reason prefer whitemode Twitter. just feels right," remarked a person.

"I'm just used to it being White on desktop and I've got it set to black for phone (for night time viewing). But I see I'm in the minority!" said a fifth person.

"If you dont use dark mode i cant trust you," said another Twitter user.

A person also added, "I use dark mode but specific people like light mode and it should stay like it is tbh."