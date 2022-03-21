Elon Musk Headed To Berlin For Gigafactory Inauguration: Report

Tesla received a conditional go-ahead for its gigafactory near Berlin earlier in March

Elon Musk Headed To Berlin For Gigafactory Inauguration: Report

Tesla's gigafactory is located near Berlin

Frankfurt:

Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk appears to be headed to Berlin from Austin, Texas, the Twitter user @ElonJet, who tracks the movements of Musk's private jet, posted on Monday.

Tesla received a conditional go-ahead for its gigafactory near Berlin earlier in March, ending months of delay for the plant, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will visit the factory on Tuesday.

Also Read

.