Elon Musk Headed To Berlin For Gigafactory Inauguration: Report

Tesla's gigafactory is located near Berlin

Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk appears to be headed to Berlin from Austin, Texas, the Twitter user @ElonJet, who tracks the movements of Musk's private jet, posted on Monday.

It would appear Elon Took off from Austin headed to Berlin on N502SX, the third SpaceX Gulfstream Aircraft pic.twitter.com/8KVSRIMWTj — Elon Musk's Jet (@ElonJet) March 21, 2022

Tesla received a conditional go-ahead for its gigafactory near Berlin earlier in March, ending months of delay for the plant, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will visit the factory on Tuesday.