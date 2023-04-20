Elon Musk Hails SpaceX On Starship Launch, Says Next Test In Few Months

SpaceX chief Elon Musk on Thursday hailed the launch of the company's Starship rocket. (File)

SpaceX chief Elon Musk on Thursday hailed the launch of the company's Starship rocket after it successfully blasted off before exploding during its first test flight.

"Congrats @SpaceX team on an exciting test launch of Starship! Learned a lot for next test launch in a few months," Mr Musk tweeted.

