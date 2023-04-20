Elon Musk Hails SpaceX On Starship Launch, Says Next Test In Few Months

Starbase, United States:
SpaceX chief Elon Musk on Thursday hailed the launch of the company's Starship rocket after it successfully blasted off before exploding during its first test flight.
"Congrats @SpaceX team on an exciting test launch of Starship! Learned a lot for next test launch in a few months," Mr Musk tweeted.
Congrats @SpaceX team on an exciting test launch of Starship!— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 20, 2023
Learned a lot for next test launch in a few months. pic.twitter.com/gswdFut1dK
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)