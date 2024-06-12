Elon Musk Had Sex With SpaceX Intern, Asked Woman To Have His Babies, Claims Report

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has been accused of having sexual relationships with two of his employees, including an intern, and asking another employee to have his babies, a report has revealed.

In an exclusive report, the Wall Street Journal said the tech billionaire created a culture in his companies - both SpaceX and Tesla - which made the women employees uncomfortable.

This is the latest in a series of allegations against Mr Musk, who has previously been accused

of regularly using drugs like LSD, cocaine, ecstasy, mushrooms and ketamine, at times at work with board members.

Earlier, the SpaceX chief was accused of nurturing a "hostile work environment" where jokes about sexual harassment were common, women were paid less than men and workers who complained were dismissed. In their complaints, former employees accused him of creating a sexist culture at the workplace, where sexual comments and other forms of harassment were tolerated or made light of.

The Wall Street Journal report cited women employees at Tesla who claimed that they were shown “an unusual amount of attention or pursued” by Mr Musk. A SpaceX flight attendant had alleged that Mr Musk exposed himself to her and offered to buy her a horse in exchange for sex in 2016.

Another woman, who resigned from SpaceX in 2013, alleged that Mr Musk had asked her to have his babies, on multiple occasions. The billionaire, who has at least 10 children, has said that the world faces an underpopulation crisis and people with high IQs should procreate.

The report also claimed that a woman who worked at SpaceX received repeated invitations from Elon Musk to come to his house at night. The following details the text exchange between the two:

Elon Musk: “Come by!Look, it's either me or 6am [exercise] :)”

Elon Musk: “Just finished the Model 3 production call. It's def going to be hell for several more months.”

Elon Musk: “Are you coming over? If not, I will probably tranq out. Too stressed to sleep naturally.”

Elon Musk: “Probably best if we don't see each other.”

The next morning, the woman texted Mr Musk saying, “Oh man. I'm sorry, I'd already fallen asleep. I've been a late night person most of my life but have been trying to switch over because it seems responsible. Tbh. Sorry I crashed last night."

SpaceX and Mr Musk's lawyers have rubbished the report claiming the information presented in it is full of "untruths". "The untruths, mischaracterizations, and revisionist history in your email paint a completely misleading narrative. I continue to be amazed by what this extraordinary group of people are achieving every day even amidst all the forces acting against us. And Elon is one of the best humans I know," Gwynne Shotwell, SpaceX's president and chief operating officer, said.