Elon Musk's Chat Over Coffee With Twitter Staff

Elon Musk today visited Twitter's headquarters and met the employees

Tesla CEO Elon Musk visited Twitter headquarters in San Francisco on Wednesday ahead of closing his $44 billion acquisition deal to buy the social media platform. Mr Musk also met the employees and interacted with them.

Following the billionaire's visit, Noemi Khachian, Account Manager, Customer Success, Twitter, shared a picture of the “Chief Twit” from Twitter's office and wrote “Welcome!!! Elon Musk.” In the photo, Mr Musk, standing against a coffee station, is interacting with the employees.

Nate Esparza, Technical Operations Manager, Twitter, also shared a photo from Mr Musk's visit. “Welcome to the office Elon Musk nice chatting with you at an impromptu coffee chat in the perch,” Mr Esparza wrote.

Welcome to the office @elonmusk nice chatting with you at an impromptu coffee chat in the perch pic.twitter.com/J5NuwxkO2C — Nate Esparza (@Nate_Esparza) October 26, 2022

Earlier, Elon Musk shared a video of him walking into the office with a sink in his hands. “Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in," the caption read.

Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in! pic.twitter.com/D68z4K2wq7 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 26, 2022

Before Mr Musk's visit, the Chief Marketing Officer of Twitter, Leslie Berland, had informed the company's staff in an email that the billionaire would be coming to the San Francisco office before the deadline for the closing of the Twitter acquisition deal.

Mr Musk announced his plan to acquire the microblogging platform for $54.20 per share in April. Since then, the deal has witnessed a series of dramatic developments. Initially, Twitter had resisted Mr Musk's bid to buy Twitter by adopting a 'poison pill' plan - a term used in finance to refer to an attempt to prevent a hostile takeover. Twitter later sued Musk after the Tesla CEO decided to abandon the offer, citing concerns about spam accounts on the platform.

However, last week, Elon Musk confirmed that he will be going ahead with the original $44 billion deal. The judge, who is hearing the legal battle between Twitter and Mr Musk, has put the proceedings on hold till October 28. The trial will resume if the deal doesn't get closed by Friday.





