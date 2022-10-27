Elon Musk Updates Bio To 'Chief Twit' Ahead Of Twitter Deal Closing

Elon Musk has changed his bio to "Chief Twit" ahead of the closing of his $44 billion Twitter acquisition deal. The Tesla CEO also visited the San Francisco headquarters of Twitter and walked the halls of the office carrying the bowl of a sink on Wednesday. He shared a video of his visit with the caption, "Entering Twitter HQ - let that sink in!"

In the video, Elon Musk is seen carrying the sink and saying that he was trying to sink in. Earlier, the Chief Marketing Officer of Twitter, Leslie Berland, had reportedly told the staff in an email that Musk plans to visit the San Francisco office ahead of the deadline for closing the deal.