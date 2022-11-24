Elon Musk Found '#StayWoke' Tees At Twitter Office. He Changed Them To...

In less than a month, Musk has sacked half of Twitter's 7,500 employees.

Twitter owner Elon Musk, who recently found a closet full of "#StayWoke" t-shirts at the company's headquarters has come up with a new t-shirt design.

The Tesla and Space X founder tweeted a photo of a black t-shirt with "#Stay@Work" printed on it.

"Awesome new Twitter merch!" Musk tweeted along with the photo.

Yesterday, Musk tweeted a video claiming to have found a closet at Twitter's San Francisco office containing "#StayWoke" t-shirts. In the video, a person can be seen holding a black t-shirt with "#StayWoke" printed on it. As the camera pans, we see a number of similar black and blue t-shirts kept in compartments of a closet. In the background, a person can be heard saying, "Here we are at the merch thing and there is an entire closet of hashtag woke."

After taking over Twitter, Musk has reportedly introduced a no-holds-barred work ethic, setting up a bitter "culture clash" with thousands of workers.

In less than a month, Musk has sacked half of Twitter's 7,500 employees, axed executives and engineers who disagreed with him and finally imposed an ultimatum: work "extremely hardcore" or leave, reports news agency AFP.