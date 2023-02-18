Elon Musk Forced Twitter To Boost His Posts, Says Report. His Reply

Twitter's new owner Elon Musk denied reports that he had asked engineers at the micro-blogging platform to boost his tweets. His response comes a day after a report stated that Musk had asked Twitter engineers to change the algorithm and prioritise his tweets as he was unhappy with the views his posts were getting during the Super Bowl.

According to the report by Platformer, the change resulted in a glut of Elon Musk's tweets on the feed of millions of users, even those not following the tycoon.

Denying the allegations, the billionaire said that the source of the report was a disgruntled Twitter employee who is on his way out.

"The "source" of the bogus Platformer article is a disgruntled employee who had been on paid time off for months, had already accepted a job at Google and felt the need to poison the well on the way out. Twitter will be taking legal action against him," Musk said in a tweet.

Musk's message of support for the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday got significantly lower engagement than US President Joe Biden's expressing a similar sentiment. The company's chief has been increasingly focused on - and frustrated by - his engagement numbers, which have been dropping in recent weeks, the report said. Musk has nearly 129 million followers, whereas Biden's account has 37 million.

Since Musk took ownership of Twitter in October 2022, the platform has been riven by chaos, with mass layoffs, the return of thousands of banned accounts, and major advertisers fleeing.