Elon Musk Twitter Deal: Elon Musk's took over Twitter in a $44 billion cash deal.

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk's initial 9% stake purchase in Twitter Inc is being probed by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), The Information reported on Thursday.

The FTC is looking into whether Musk complied with an antitrust reporting requirement when he bought his stake in the social media company in early April, the report said, citing people with knowledge of the situation.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.