"If Donald Trump Doesn't Win....": Elon Musk Joins Ex US President On Stage

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on Saturday returned to the venue of a campaign rally where he was nearly assassinated in July, calling his would-be assassin a "vicious monster". He also invited billionaire Elon Musk on stage in Pennsylvania's Butler, saying that he is an "incredible guy".

"As I was saying," Trump said as he started speaking behind bulletproof glass, pretending he was resuming the speech that was interrupted when he was grazed in the ear by a bullet on July 13.

"Exactly 12 weeks ago this evening, on this very ground, a cold-blooded assassin aimed to silence me," he told thousands of his supporters.

pic.twitter.com/0w7MaJZvSt — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 5, 2024

The gunman, identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, had climbed a nearby rooftop with a direct line of sight to where Trump was speaking. He was subsequently shot and killed by a Secret Service agent.

As blood dripped down his face, Trump raised a fist and shouted "fight, fight, fight" to his supporters, an image that had gone viral on social media.

During the Saturday rally, Musk praised Trump and took a dig at US President Joe Biden.

"We had one president who couldn't climb a flight of stairs and another who is fist pumping after getting shot," he said.

It was the first time Musk, the owner of social media platform X, attended a Trump poll rally since he endorsed him on July 13.

Trump "must win to preserve democracy in America," Musk said as he called the 2024 US presidential poll the "most important election of our lifetime".

"There is no truer test than courage under fire," he said.

“Get everyone you know, and everyone you don't know, drag them to register to vote,” he told the Republican supporters. “If they don't, this will be the last election. That's my prediction.”

"Fight, fight, fight, vote, vote, vote," he said as he wrapped up his nearly 7-minute speech.

He then took to his official X account after the rally and said if Trump doesn't win, the "Democratic Party will legalize so many illegals that there will be no swing states."

"America will become a single-party socialist state, just like what happened to California, where they just made requiring voter ID illegal," he said.

JD Vance, Trump's vice presidential running mate, also addressed the rally, which came exactly one month before the November 5 presidential election.

"Donald Trump took a bullet for democracy. What have you done?" Vance said in an apparent attack on Democrat nominee Kamala Harris.