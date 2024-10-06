Advertisement

"If Donald Trump Doesn't Win....": Elon Musk Joins Ex US President On Stage

Donald Trump was shot in the ear when he was addressing a rally in Pennsylvania's Butler on July 13.

Read Time: 3 mins
Share
"If Donald Trump Doesn't Win....": Elon Musk Joins Ex US President On Stage
Donald Trump and Elon Musk during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on Saturday returned to the venue of a campaign rally where he was nearly assassinated in July, calling his would-be assassin a "vicious monster". He also invited billionaire Elon Musk on stage in Pennsylvania's Butler, saying that he is an "incredible guy".

"As I was saying," Trump said as he started speaking behind bulletproof glass, pretending he was resuming the speech that was interrupted when he was grazed in the ear by a bullet on July 13.

"Exactly 12 weeks ago this evening, on this very ground, a cold-blooded assassin aimed to silence me," he told thousands of his supporters.

The gunman, identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, had climbed a nearby rooftop with a direct line of sight to where Trump was speaking. He was subsequently shot and killed by a Secret Service agent.

As blood dripped down his face, Trump raised a fist and shouted "fight, fight, fight" to his supporters, an image that had gone viral on social media.

During the Saturday rally, Musk praised Trump and took a dig at US President Joe Biden.

"We had one president who couldn't climb a flight of stairs and another who is fist pumping after getting shot," he said.

It was the first time Musk, the owner of social media platform X, attended a Trump poll rally since he endorsed him on July 13.

Trump "must win to preserve democracy in America," Musk said as he called the 2024 US presidential poll the "most important election of our lifetime".

"There is no truer test than courage under fire," he said.

“Get everyone you know, and everyone you don't know, drag them to register to vote,” he told the Republican supporters. “If they don't, this will be the last election. That's my prediction.”

"Fight, fight, fight, vote, vote, vote," he said as he wrapped up his nearly 7-minute speech.

He then took to his official X account after the rally and said if Trump doesn't win, the "Democratic Party will legalize so many illegals that there will be no swing states."

"America will become a single-party socialist state, just like what happened to California, where they just made requiring voter ID illegal," he said.

JD Vance, Trump's vice presidential running mate, also addressed the rally, which came exactly one month before the November 5 presidential election.

"Donald Trump took a bullet for democracy. What have you done?" Vance said in an apparent attack on Democrat nominee Kamala Harris.

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Elon Musk, US Presidential Elections 2024, Donald Trump
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Thousands March For Ceasefire Ahead Of Israel-Hamas War Anniversary
"If Donald Trump Doesn't Win....": Elon Musk Joins Ex US President On Stage
End "Shocking Violence And Bloodshed", Says UN Chief On Hamas Attack Anniversary
Next Article
End "Shocking Violence And Bloodshed", Says UN Chief On Hamas Attack Anniversary
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com