Elon Musk Changes Name To 'Groklon Rust' On X, Sparks Buzz On Social Media

Tech titan Elon Musk is making headlines again, this time for changing his display name to "Gorklon Rust" on his social media platform X. The Tesla CEO has also changed his profile picture.

Musk tagged Gork, a parody account of his AI chatbot Grok, and wrote, "Sup @gork changed my pp (profile picture) to urs wdyt (what do you think)."

"Looks good i guess but did u have to copy my whole face like that smh," the account responded.

Social media users believe the changed name was a blend of Grok and Rust. While "Grok" is the AI chatbot created by Musk's AI startup xAI, "Rust" most likely refers to the Rust programming language, apparently a part of the company's technical infrastructure.

Some even related his changed name to a meme coin, GORK, which is on the Solana blockchain. These are decentralised exchanges (DEXs) where people can trade cryptocurrencies without needing a central authority like a bank or a big company. They can be sold online on trading platforms like Raydium, Meteora and PumpSwap.

As soon as Musk changed his name to Gorklon Rust, the prices of GORK shot up almost 100 per cent in 24 hours. Earlier, it traded at Rs 2.62, and now the price is approximately Rs 5.24.

The name change came a day after Musk revealed that X would now integrate artificial intelligence to enhance user experience. He wrote, "The X recommendation algorithm is being replaced with a lightweight version of Grok, so it will soon be dramatically better. You should notice some improvement already," he added.

This was not the first time Elon Musk changed his name on X. Earlier in December, he adopted the name Kekius Maximus, and in February, he changed it to Harry Bolz.

Last week, Musk announced he would be stepping back from his role in the Donald Trump administration but assured the Americans that his brainchild, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), would continue to work even in his absence. Asked who would lead the department now, Musk said it could very well function on its own, much like Buddhism thrived even without Buddha.