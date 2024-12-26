"Ozempic Santa": Elon Musk's Picture In Santa Claus Costume On Christmas

Tesla CEO Elon Musk embraced the Christmas spirit on Thursday, sharing a photo in which he was dressed as Santa Claus. The picture, posted on his social media platform X, showed Mr Musk sporting a full Santa beard, classic red-and-white attire, and standing with his hands on his waist in front of a giant Christmas tree.

"Ozempic Santa," the tech mogul wrote as the caption. He compared his look to a movie character, saying, "Like Cocaine Bear, but Santa and Ozempic!" The tech mogul also revealed he took Mounjaro, a drug similar to Ozempic, which helps regulate blood sugar levels in type-2 diabetes patients.

Technically, Mounjaro, but that doesn't have the same ring to it ???? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 26, 2024

In a second post, Mr Musk shared a throwback - a childhood photo of himself dressed as Santa, holding a white bag and standing on a quiet road surrounded by trees. Comparing the two images, the 53-year-old wrote, "How it started vs how it's going."

How it started vs how it's going pic.twitter.com/fQeCQ7zCPC — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 26, 2024

Mounjaro and Ozempic are both GLP-1 inhibitors, meaning they were developed to help people with diabetes manage blood sugar and insulin levels. However, they are now widely used in the US for weight loss. Mr Musk prefers Mounjaro, saying it has fewer side effects and is more effective than Ozempic, which he claims caused excessive burping and flatulence, as per The NY Post.

Mr Musk, soon to head President-elect Donald Trump's Department of Governmental Efficiency, supports GLP-1 inhibitors to tackle obesity. His endorsement of GLP-1 inhibitors also earned praise, including from Whoopi Goldberg on The View. Ms Goldberg, 69, revealed she lost significant weight with Mounjaro, dropping from nearly 136 kg in two years, and backed Mr Musk's position, saying, "Elon's right on this!"

Mr Musk has also admitted to using Wegovy, another GLP-1 inhibitor, in 2022.