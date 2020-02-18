Elon Musk's 'Underwhelming' Dig On Bill Gates Buying 'Cool' Porsche EV

Elon Musk has been tweeting his thoughts about tech honchos.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday took a jibe at Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates after the world's second-richest man declared he has bought his first EV -- Porsche Taycan.

Bill Gates told a noted YouTube tech reviewer Marques Brownlee in an interview that he purchased his first-ever EV Porsche Taycan, calling the vehicle "very, very cool".

"My conversations with Bill Gates have been underwhelming tbh (to be honest)," Elon Musk tweeted to a user.

The initial EV Porsche Taycan Turbo S model starts at $185,000 while the entry-level Tesla Model 3 starts from $35,000.

In the interview, Brownlee asked Bill Gates about his thoughts on Tesla's dominance in the electric vehicle market.

Bill Gates acknowledged that Tesla is the cream of the crop when it comes to electric cars, adding that lots of manufacturers are moving to produce electric vehicles because Tesla's appeal has been increased over the past few years.

"Tesla, if you had to name one company, that's helped drive that, it's them," said Bill Gates.

Elon Musk has been tweeting his thoughts about tech honchos.

He recently questioned Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's understanding of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and called Amazon Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos a "copycat".

Bill Gates recently commissioned a $644 million hydrogen-powered superyacht. The plans of buying the superyacht were unveiled at the Monaco Yacht Show in December last year.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)