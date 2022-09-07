Elon Musk Attacks Twitter Again, Says '90% Of Comments On My Account Are Bots'

The breakdown of the $44 billion takeover deal has resulted in a legal dispute between Twitter and Musk.

Elon Musk and Twitter are still at odds, as the Tesla and SpaceX CEO attacked the Parag Agrawal-run platform yet again on Monday, claiming 90% of the comments on his tweets are actually bots or spam replies.

He posted screenshots of tweets made by the phoney Twitter account of Changpeng Zhao, the founder and CEO of the well-known cryptocurrency exchange Binance.

"And 90 per cent of my comments are bots," he added in a tweet.

And 90% of my comments are bots 🤖 pic.twitter.com/A7RKyNJZoR — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 5, 2022

"Do you suppose the number of likes you get has a comparable proportion of bots vs. humans at 90%?" A follower questioned Musk.

With this post, Musk reiterated his earlier assertion that approximately 20% of Twitter's total users were phony.

Musk attacked Parag Agrawal's platform earlier this month after a leading cybersecurity expert asserted that as many as eight out of ten Twitter accounts are phoney.

More than 80% of Twitter accounts are likely bots, according to Dan Woods, Global Head of Intelligence at cybersecurity firm F5, he told The Australian.

This is a huge allegation given that Twitter states that only 5% of its users are bots or spam.

"Sure sounds higher than 5 per cent," tweeted Musk, along with tagging the news article.

Sure sounds higher than 5%!

https://t.co/Va7TxxzoI6 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 1, 2022

"On a $/bot basis, this deal is awesome," he added.

Following unresolved differences with Twitter's leadership over false accounts on the network, Musk, whose effort to take over the social media business in April enraged the tech industry, said in July that he was withdrawing from his proposed $44 billion takeover.

Musk added that although the Twitter authorities had denied him access to data, he still intended to proceed with the transaction.

The two are now involved in a legal dispute over the collapse of the acquisition bid, with the former seeking monetary compensation. The trial is scheduled to begin on October 17.