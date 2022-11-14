Elon Musk Apologises For Twitter. Here's Why

Elon Musk said Twitter Blue will probably be back by the "end of next week." (File)

Twitter's new boss Elon Musk on Sunday apologised for the microblogging site being "super slow" in several countries. His apology came minutes after he said, "Twitter feels increasingly alive."

"Btw, I'd like to apologize for Twitter being super slow in many countries. App is doing >1000 poorly batched RPCs just to render a home timeline," Musk said in a tweet.

He also announced an upcoming feature as mushrooming fake accounts with the verified blue tick forced the company to suspend its $8 Twitter Blue program.

"Rolling out soon, Twitter will enable organizations to identify which other Twitter accounts are actually associated with them," he said in another tweet.

The blue tick was earlier reserved for only verified accounts of famous personalities, politicians, journalists, and public figures. But Twitter opened a subscription program last week which allowed anyone to get it for $8 per month.

This led to a major hurdle for the company with several users impersonating major brands on the site. The program was stalled last Friday but Musk said it will probably be back by the "end of next week."

Twitter also introduced an "Official" label for selected accounts, but it vanished abruptly hours later.