Time Magazine Releases Commemorative Cover Honouring Queen Elizabeth II

In its cover story, the Time magazine called Queen Elizabeth a stoic, almost timeless figure.

The Time Magazine released a commemorative cover in the honour of Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday at the age of 96. Britain's longest serving monarch spent her last days at the Balmoral Castle in Scotland. The royal family - the Queen's son and heir Prince Charles, grandsons William and Harry and their families - had gathered at the castle to be with the Queen. Elizabeth II marked seven decades on the throne this year, but had increasingly handed over her duties to members of the royal family in recent months as she struggled to get around.

In its spotlight story on the Queen, Time said she "inherited the throne of a country almost broken by the legacy of war, and remained upon it through a time of epochal change both for the UK and the world".

"The Queen had remained a stoic, almost timeless figure in the public's eye, carrying out her royal duties despite the inconvenience of advancing age and when her private life was in turmoil," it further said.

Buckingham Palace announced her death in a short statement, triggering 10 days of national mourning and an outpouring of tributes to her long life and record-breaking reign.

"The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow," Buckingham Palace said in a statement at 6:30 pm (local time) on Thursday.

The queen's death came after the palace announced on Thursday that doctors were "concerned" for her health and recommended she stayed under medical supervision.

Elizabeth II was queen and head of state of 15 countries around the world, including the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada and New Zealand, and also headed the 56-nation Commonwealth, that comprises a quarter of humanity.