Eid al-Adha 2022: Wishes, Messages, And Greetings For Bakrid

Eid al-Adha 2022: This year Bakrid will be observed on July 10 in India. (Representational)

Eid ul-Adha, also known as Bakra Eid, Bakrid, Eid al-Adha, Eid Qurban or Qurban Bayarami, is observed to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim's absolute dedication to Allah. In the month of Zul Hijjah/Dhu al-Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic or lunar calendar, Bakra Eid is celebrated with much fervour by the Muslim community across the world. Dhu al-Hijjah, which means the month of pilgrimage, is one of the most sacred months for Muslims. This is the time when the Haj pilgrimage takes place.

After confirming the sighting of the crescent Dhul Hijjah moon on June 30, Saudi Arabia announced that Eid al-Adha will be celebrated in the country on July 9. India usually observes Eid-ul-Adha a day after Saudi Arabia. This year Eid al-Adha will be observed on July 10 in India.

On Eid al-Adha, people visit their family and friends and feast together. You can extend some heartfelt wishes to your near and dear ones this Eid. We have done the job for you by curating some wishes and messages:

"I wish you a very happy and peaceful Eid al-Adha. May Allah accept your good deeds, forgive your transgressions and sins and ease the suffering of all peoples around the globe. Happy Bakrid!"

"When my arms can't reach people close to my heart, I always hug them with my prayers. May Allah's peace be with you. A very happy Eid Mubarak to you."

"May happiness and peace embrace your life on this Eid al-Adha. Eid al-Adha Mubarak to you and your family."

"May your plate of life be always full of sweet sewaiyan topped with the nuts of happiness. May you have a Happy Eid."

"May God almighty accept all your sacrifices and rewards you with a life that is full of cheers and successes. A heartiest Eid al-Adha Mubarak to you!"

"On the joyful day of Eid-ul-Adha, may Allah fill your life with happiness, peace and prosperity. May Allah fill your heart with love, your soul with spiritual, your mind with wisdom. Eid Mubarak!"

"May God give you happiness of heaven above. Happy Eid Mubarak To You All."

"May Allah bless you with love, prosperity, and peace on this auspicious day of Eid ul-Adha. Happy Bakra Eid 2022!"

"No shadows to depress you, only joys to surround you, God himself to bless you, these are my wishes for you, Today, tomorrow, and every day. Eid al-Adha Mubarak!"

"May Allah guide you to achieve all the dreams you have always aspired. Have faith in him. Happy Eid-ul-Adha!”