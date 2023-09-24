Earth's Photo Of Day And Night Split In Half Released By European Space Agency

Two Latin words that signify equal and night make up the word equinox.

The European Space Agency (ESA) on Saturday released a satellite picture of day and night split in half on Earth's surface. The image posted on X, formerly Twitter, shows the crossing of the Sun in the celestial equator in the sky and bringing autumn to the Northern Hemisphere. Sharing the picture, the space agency wrote, "Winter is coming. Day and night are split in half today, as the Sun crossed the celestial equator in the sky at 07:50 BST/08:50 CEST marking the autumn equinox in the Northern Hemisphere. This #Meteosat image was taken at 09:00 BST/10:00 CEST this morning."

Winter is coming ❄️



Day and night are split in half today, as the Sun crossed the celestial equator in the sky at 07:50 BST/08:50 CEST marking the autumn equinox in the Northern Hemisphere.



This #Meteosat image was taken at 09:00 BST/10:00 CEST this morning (pic: EUMETSAT) pic.twitter.com/t7oUI36ai4 — ESA (@esa) September 23, 2023

Since being shared, the post has amassed a lot of reactions from social media users.

"This is an interesting post !" said a user.

"Incredible," said another person.

"The autumn equinox has begun in the Northern Hemisphere. Shown here, a grand image of Earth from Meteosat in space with Africa, Europe, and the Middle East positioned to the front," commented another user.

A person added, "Amazing; I had no idea the countries of the world were drawn onto the Earth like that."

As per Space.com, Autumn began astronomically in the Northern Hemisphere and spring started in the Southern Hemisphere. "The sun is currently migrating south, having spent the previous six months shining directly on the northern half of our planet. So, at the official start time of autumn, the sun would appear directly overhead from a ship in the Laccadive Sea, positioned on the equator, 170 miles (275 kilometres) northeast of Addu City in the Maldives," the website said.

The Earth's axis is tilted either towards or away from the sun for the majority of the year. It follows that the planet's northern and southern portions receive different amounts of warmth and light from the sun. The Earth's axis and orbit align at the equinox, distributing sunlight equally to both hemispheres.

Two Latin words that signify equal and night make up the word equinox. This is due to the fact that on the equinox, day and night are almost equal in length. However, depending on where you are on the planet, one may get a few some extra minutes.